Dinamo Zagreb confirm arrests of coach and club president

Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb have confirmed that coach Zoran Mamic and executive president Zdravko Mamic are co-operating with police, amid claims of tax evasion and corruption.

The brothers were arrested on their return from the club's training camp in Slovenia on Saturday, following an investigation by the country's USKOK body, which is responsible for combating organised crime and corruption.

In a statement on their official website, the club confirmed: "They were stopped at the border and arrested by the Croatian police, and with them their attorneys Jadranka Slokovic and Cedo Prodanovic .

"We wish to point out that the entire team, coaching staff, football school and all employees stand firmly behind our colleagues and we are fully convinced that they will prove their innocence."

Dinamo claimed their 10th successive league title last season – their 17th overall – as they finished 13 points clear of their nearest rivals, Rijeka.

The club will begin the new campaign next week against Hajduk Split, who finished third in 2014-15.