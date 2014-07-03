Diouf out to prove his worth in England

The Senegal forward failed to start a top-flight game in three years at Manchester United, but did appear in the Premier League regularly during a loan spell to Blackburn Rovers, where he scored three times in 27 league matches.

A move to Hannover followed and Diouf rediscovered his scoring touch in Germany, netting 35 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions.

Stoke secured his signature last month on a four-year deal and Hughes feels the striker will be desperate to make his mark this time around.

"I think Mame will feel he has something to prove," he told the club's official website.

"He has obviously had experience of the Premier League having had a spell at Manchester United that was probably frustrating for him because he didn't get as much game time as he would have liked.

"He went on loan to Blackburn and although he got more games he was playing in a position that wasn’t his main position.

"But he's gone to Germany, had the desire to make an impact over there and has done really well. His goalscoring record in a very strong league as we know is comparable to anyone in the Bundesliga.

"We're really pleased to have been able to bring him back to the Premier League and we all feel that as a consequence of his earlier experience in the Premier League, he'll be coming back here with a point to prove and to show the progression he's made in his career already."