Disallowed goals not mentioned, says Herrera

The Central American nation won their opening FIFA World Cup clash 1-0 on Friday, Oribe Peralta finding the net after two first-half efforts from Giovani Dos Santos had been controversially chalked off.

But Herrera insists that double setback was not discussed in the changing rooms at the interval and defended the officials after their errors.

"I told the boys before the match to keep their focus on our game plan, whatever happens," he said.

"Human error exists. We have to learn to put up with whatever comes our way.

"We didn't think about the referee when we went back to the dressing room (at half-time).

"Concentration is essential and the lads did well to keep their composure."

Mexico's next fixture is against hosts Brazil on Tuesday.