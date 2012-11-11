Disgraced De Rossi left out by Italy

Coach Cesare Prandelli did not immediately comment on his squad but he implements a strict code of ethics under which players are barred for misbehaving in club games.

AS Roma's De Rossi, who has struggled for a place in his club's starting line-up this season, was dismissed on Sunday in first half injury time against Lazio for punching Stefano Mauri in the face as the two tussled for the ball.

He was previously barred by Prandelli for a Euro 2012 qualifying match against Slovenia last year following an incident in a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli, included in the squad for the match in Parma, has also been left out in the past for his misdemeanors at club level.

Newcastle United defender Davide Santon was recalled up for the first time since March last year and AS Roma midfielder Alessandri Florenzi earned a first call-up.

Antonioi Cassano, who partnered Balotelli in attack at Euro 2012 and has not played for Italy since, was again left out.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint-Germain), Emiliano Viviano (Fiorentina).

Defenders: Davide Astori (Cagliari), Federico Balzaretti (AS Roma), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg), Christian Maggio (Napoli), Davide Santon (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna), Alessandro Florenzi (AS Roma), Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan), Andrea Pirlo (Juventus), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Mattia Destro (Roma), Stephan El Shaarawy (AC Milan), Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus), Pablo Osvaldo (AS Roma).