Distin wary of Europa League participation

Roberto Martinez's men returned to the Premier League's top six by beating Cardiff City on Saturday, and with League Cup winners Manchester City almost certain to finish in at least the UEFA Champions League places, a sixth-placed finish would be enough for a Europa League spot.

Distin, however, is in two minds about potential qualification for Europe's secondary competition, as he believes Everton would have to strengthen their squad to cope with a demanding schedule and is wary about the affect it may have on their domestic campaign.

Speaking to The Liverpool Echo: "It's mixed feelings because you can't say no to playing in Europe. As a player it's impossible to not want that.

"But it's completely different from the Champions League in terms of finances for the club. It's a lot of travel and you need a big squad.

"Yes, it would be amazing for the club and for the fans to be travelling back in Europe again but for the team, if we're not going to have a much bigger squad next season, it could be tough.

"If you look at the big picture, as I say it's important you've got to ensure that being in the Europa League doesn't make you suffer back in the league.

"When you play every Thursday and come back on the Friday before playing again on the Sunday it is hard."