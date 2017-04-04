Djorkaeff: Time for Wenger to change his ways at Arsenal or elsewhere

In an uncomfortable position at Arsenal, Youri Djorkaeff believes it could be time for under-fire manager Arsene Wenger to change his ways.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the Premier League season and no certainty to continue in his role amid the growing discontent among fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Without a league title since 2003-04 and that drought seemingly set to extend into another season with Arsenal sixth and 18 points off the pace this term, there is a feeling that Wenger's time could be up after 21 years.

Youri Djorkaeff played under Arsene Wenger at Monaco and the Frenchman knows it is a difficult position for his 67-year-old countryman.

"I think it will be a tough decision for him, either way, staying or leaving," Djorkaeff told Omnisport.

"Everybody knows the impact Arsene has on Arsenal. I know he's liked by the board, a bit less by the fans because there are no results.

"So he's in a difficult moment to decide, either way… Maybe he should start a new project or continue at Arsenal, but with a new way of doing things."

Arsenal have only won one of their past six Premier League games to fall off the pace following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City last week.

The Londoners were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16.