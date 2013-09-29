Djukic hoping Valencia build momentum

After losing three of their first four La Liga games of the campaign, Valencia have put together three consecutive wins.

A 37th-minute goal from Jonas was all they needed at home to Rayo Vallecano, moving them up to sixth in the league.

Djukic praised his team's execution during their victory and says the win could lead to better results as the campaign progresses.

"I hope that with this victory comes confidence," the Serbian told reporters.

"And then hopefully the team will start to improve their overall game.

"We seemed to have clear ideas this afternoon, and were able to execute them, which is a positive. We still looked a bit tired though."

In their three league losses, Valencia had conceded nine goals, but they have improved drastically in defence.

They have conceded just once in their past three games and kept consecutive clean sheets, pleasing Djukic.

"We're starting to have the defensive solidity I'm after, but now we have to improve in other areas," he said.