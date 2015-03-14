Djuricic: Saints can spring Chelsea surprise

Ronald Koeman's men visit the Premier League leaders on Sunday in need of a win to keep themselves in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

And the visitors may well be the fresher team, with Chelsea having played 120 minutes in their European exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Djuricic - on loan from Benfica - told Southampton's YouTube channel: "We have games against Chelsea and then Burnley, those are the games that can decide our destiny.

"I can see how the guys behave on the training, it's a very serious match. In this game we cannot lose so much and that's our advantage.

"Also they have a little bit of a difficult schedule because they went out from Champions League but it's on us.

"With our quality we can reach some points there."

Speaking about his integration into the Southampton squad, Djuricic added: "I think for now it's okay, I've played a couple of matches. I'm satisfied for now. It's good we are still in a position to chase European football.

"I hope game-by-game it will be better for me and the whole squad."