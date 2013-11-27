Djurovski aims to bring dynamism to Macedonia

Djurovski, who represented Yugoslavia and Macedonia during his playing career, has been handed a two-year contract, with an option to extend for two further years.

He will take up his new post on January 1 and replaces Zoran Stratev, who had been placed in caretaker charge after Cedomir Janevski's resignation in September.

In quotes reported by UEFA's official website, Djurovski said: "It is a huge honour and satisfaction to be appointed the new manager of Macedonia.

"I will invest all of my football knowledge so that we can make significant progress as a team. What I can promise is that we will take a dynamic, attacking approach.

"Macedonia have the potential to achieve much more in European football. We need a fresh approach, more energy, and I hope I'll be able to provide that."

After ending his playing career in 1995, Djurovski has enjoyed coaching stints with the likes of Servette and Crvena Zvezda.

The 51-year-old has recently served as the assistant to Dragan Stojkovic at Japanese side Napoya Grampus.