Domenech writes off City's Champions League hopes, blasts Toure

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has written off Manchester City's chances of overcoming Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals and slammed Yaya Toure, calling him a "centre-circle-to-centre-circle midfielder".

City will make their first appearance in the last eight of the competition when they travel to the Parc des Princes for the first leg on April 6.

However, Domenech – a PSG player between 1981 and 1982 – believes the former Premier League champions have no chance of progressing.

"This is the best draw, especially from a psychological standpoint," he is quoted as saying by Le Parisien.

"It's a great name, glitzy, a beautiful tie, but when you see the results and the performances, there is no comparison.

"Manchester City cannot qualify against Paris, not even in their dreams."

Domenech cited key injuries in the City ranks – Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne are both sidelined – and Sergio Aguero's struggle for form as key factors behind his belief.

But it was Toure who came in for the most scathing criticism from the 64-year-old.

"Those who could do something are injured – Aguero is not at his best," Domenech added.

"Yaya Toure? Before he was a box-to-box midfielder, now he's a centre-circle-to-centre-circle midfielder."