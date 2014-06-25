Dominguez positive despite Ecuador elimination

Dominguez pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the score goalless against France in Rio, but a point was not enough to keep Reinaldo Rueda's men in the tournament.

Switzerland leapfrogged them in Group E courtesy of a 3-0 win over Honduras, leaving Ecuador to contemplate an early exit.

The South American nation pushed France all the way, but they were always going to be up against it after captain Antonio Valencia was sent off for a poor challenge on Lucas Digne.

Dominguez was left to rue Valencia's dismissal and urged the team to learn from their early exit from the tournament.

"We knew we were going to face very strong opponents. We knew they have top-notch players, but trying to be up against all these monsters motivates you even more," he told FIFA.com.

"We really went for the three points because we knew we needed them to get to the next round. But it got complicated because my team-mate got sent off.

"We will analyse things in the most correct way and try to use this as an experience for everything that comes our way.

"We know we have a good team, with excellent technical quality, and hopefully this will benefit us."