How to watch Chile vs Ecuador: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Chile vs Ecuador today as the bottom side in Conmebol qualifying for the 2026 World Cup face a visit from the high-flyers, with all the live streaming and broadcast information covered right here.

Ecuador are loving life right now. Their victory over Venezuela in mid-week was their third in a row in the Conmebol qualifying campaign, establishing them in second place in the table, some way off the leaders Argentina but ahead of the mighty Brazil.

With the top six teams qualifying automatically for next year's World Cup, there is a nine-point gap back to seventh-placed Bolivia. Victory for Ecuador against Chile, with four games remaining after this, would therefore virtually assure them of a ticket to the biggest tournament in the world. Considering they were docked three points earlier in the campaign, Sebastian Beccacece has worked wonders with his team.

They'll fancy their chances, too, with Chile currently propping up the table. Ricardo Garcea's side beat Venezuela 4-2 in November, and also thumped Panama 6-1 in a friendly last month, but their defeat at Paraguay in mid-week has returned them to the bottom of the table.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Chile vs Ecuador live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Chile vs Ecuador for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Chile vs Ecuador for free in a number of countries, including Chile and Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Chile vs Ecuador online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Chile, the game will air on national broadcaster Chilevision, which you can watch on the Chilevision website.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Chile vs Ecuador from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Chile vs Ecuador in the UK

There is no coverage in the UK of Chile vs Ecuador.

Premier Sports has the rights to certain Conmebol qualifying games but not this one.

How to watch Chile vs Ecuador in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chile vs Ecuador on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 8pm ET.