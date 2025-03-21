How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Ecuador vs Venezuela today as the South American sides look to work their way towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options wherever you are in the world.

Ecuador have already put themselves in a great position to qualify for back-to-back World Cups, as they currently sit third in the Conmebol table, ahead of Colombia and Brazil. They won't take anything for granted but victory against Venezuela would put them in a fantastic position, gaining momentum all the time under new boss Sebastian Beccacece.

Venezuela, meanwhile, have more work to do, sitting eighth in the table after a run of eight games without a win. In fact, that last win in this qualifying campaign dates back to late 2023. However, they did beat Ecuador at last year's Copa America.

There are viewing options all over the world, including free coverage in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Ecuador vs Venezuela for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Ecuador vs Venezuela for free in a number of countries, including Venezuela and Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Ecuador vs Venezuela online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Venezuela, the game will air on Televen and Venevision.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Ecuador vs Venezuela from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in the UK

In the UK, fans can watch Ecuador vs Venezuela on Premier Sports Player.

Subscriptions to the streaming service, which is also the La Liga rights-holder in the UK, cost £15.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 9pm GMT.

How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ecuador vs Venezuela on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 5pm ET.