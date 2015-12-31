Donadoni harbours big club ambition and reveals Berlusconi talks

Roberto Donadoni has revealed his ambition to coach a big club in the future and that he recently spoke with AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi.

Donadoni spent 13 years with Milan over two spells as a player - winning Serie A six times and the European Cup on three occasions.

He led Parma to a sixth-placed finish in 2013-14, only for the club to be doomed by financial difficulties the following season.

Now in charge of a Bologna side that is five points above the bottom three, Donadoni told Corriere dello Sport: "I'm ambitious and want to coach a big club one day.

"Even to this day it's a special feeling to walk out at the San Siro and receive the affection of the Rossoneri fans. It gives me goosebumps.

"I spoke to Berlusconi on the phone a few months ago. We remembered the golden years of our Milan.

"He reminded me of the time when we spoke about Milan's future, and how he always said people expect everything he touched at Milan to turn into gold.

"However, we both reiterated that behind every success there is hard work and dedication to transmit those values to those who work with us."