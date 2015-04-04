Donadoni: Normality returning to Parma

Unpaid wages have seen the club postpone matches, lose points and enter administration as they drift towards relegation from Serie A.

Saturday's 1-1 draw with Inter was a rare high in a campaign littered with lows, and Donadoni suggested the relative stability off the pitch in recent weeks had enabled his players to put in such an impressive performance.

"Now we have these administrators and finally know who to call for answers," he told Rai Sport.

"I hope the club can begin again from Serie B, but much will depend on what the administrators say on April 15.

"I want to thank the lads, because the situation is complicated and our situation is difficult to sustain purely on a psychological level.

"They earned themselves this draw. We lacked some sharpness and a cool head, as otherwise we could've made more of our chances and won it. Against teams like Inter, you need to be more clinical.

"But our only focus is to end the season in a dignified manner."