Don't worry, be happy - Instagram star Evra's latest hit

Juventus defender Patrice Evra is fast becoming a social media sensation this season.

The veteran Frenchman delighted - and confused - his followers last month by dressing up as a panda and dancing to Desiigner before delivering an anti-racism message.

He has also won admirers with renditions of Marvin Gaye hits in the car and in hotel rooms, recently enlisting the assistance of Manchester United star Paul Pogba to celebrate a World Cup qualifying win with France.

Now the 35-year-old, who played as Serie A champions Juve defeated Pescara 3-0 at home on Saturday, has turned to Bobby McFerrin's 1988 favourite 'Don't Worry Be Happy' to grab the spotlight yet again.