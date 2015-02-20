Dordrecht begin search for Brandts' successor

The 59-year-old head coach only arrived at the club at the beginning of the campaign, but they struggled to be competitive under his stewardship.

Making their first appearance in the Eredivisie for 19 years, Dordrecht have only won twice in 23 matches and find themselves rooted to the foot of the table.

A 12-point haul so far this season leaves them three points adrift of nearest rivals NAC Breda and 11 from guaranteed safety.

Sunday's 6-1 hammering at the hands of Utrecht was the final straw for Brandts, who was relieved of his duties late on Thursday.

Dordrecht will hope whoever comes in to replace him can begin a turnaround in their fortunes, but a trip to leaders PSV this weekend could mean any recovery may have to wait a little longer.