Dortmund deny €100m Madrid bid for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has laughed off suggestions Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club for Real Madrid.

German daily Express claimed on Wednesday the prolific attacker has already agreed terms with the Santiago Bernabeu side over a transfer at the end of the season, with Madrid allegedly paying a fee in the region of €100million for the 26-year-old.

However, Zorc has made it clear Dortmund have not been contacted by anyone over Aubameyang.

"Absolute nonsense," the BVB director told Bild when asked about the attacker's alleged move to the Spanish capital.

"There are no offers for Aubameyang, nor are there any other approaches."

Aubameyang has been in stunning form this campaign and has already scored 32 times in 37 appearances across all competitions.

He has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but recently admitted that he dreams of a transfer to Madrid.

"My childhood dream was to play for Real Madrid," Aubameyang told L'Equipe back in February.

"I promised my grandfather, who was from Avila some 110 kilometres away from Madrid, that I would play there. I realise that it will not be easy, but is always in the back of my mind."

Aubameyang's contract with Dortmund runs until June 2020.