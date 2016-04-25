Dortmund fans would give Gotze a second chance - CEO

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes the club's supporters would give Mario Gotze a second chance if he returned to Signal Iduna Park.

Gotze, 23, controversially joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in July 2013 for a transfer fee of €37million.

However, the World Cup winner has been linked with a return to his former club after only 12 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Watzke said Dortmund will have to talk to the fans, who unfurled a banner earlier this month telling Gotze to "p**s off", over any potential transfer.

"If he's on the market, it's clear if we discuss about him," he said at the AUDI-Star-Talk.

"The door is always open for every player who comes from Dortmund.

"If he returns we have to talk with the fans and he has to explain how he left for Bayern.

"But I don't think that they won't give him a second chance."