Dortmund, Galatasaray fined for crowd trouble

The Group D encounter at Signal Iduna Park on November 4, which finished 4-1 in favour of Dortmund, had to be halted twice after flares and firecrackers were thrown onto the pitch by supporters.

Earlier this month, UEFA confirmed that disciplinary proceedings would be opened against the two teams, with Dortmund charged with throwing objects and insufficient organisation and Galatarasary charged with crowd disturbances, field invasions by supporters and the setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles.

Subsequently, Turkish club Galatasaray have been hit with a hefty €70,000 fine, while Bundesliga outfit Dortmund were sanctioned to the tune of €32,000.

A statement from UEFA read: "Galatasaray have been fined €70,000; The Turkish club has also been ordered to contact Borussia Dortmund within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters.

"Borussia Dortmund have been fined €32,000."

Galatasaray were also charged for a similar incident in their Champions League meeting with Arsenal in October.

Elsewhere, BATE have been ordered to close part of their Borisov Arena stadium for their next Champions League home match against Porto on Tuesday.

The Belarus team were found guilty of racist behaviour of supporters during their 7-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 21.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of the FC BATE Borisov stadium during the next [1] UEFA competition match in which BATE will play as the host club, and, in particular, the sector D1 of their stadium," the statement added.