Dortmund keeper Burki out for eight weeks with broken hand

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki will be sidelined until the end of the year after breaking his hand in the Der Klassiker win over Bayern Munich.

Burki will undergo surgery at Knappschaft hospital in Brackel, meaning he will be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The 26-year-old Swiss keeper hurt his hand in Dortmund's 1-0 triumph at home to Bundesliga champions Bayern on Saturday.

It was his third clean sheet in four games in all competitions as Dortmund jumped up to third in the standings, three points behind second-placed Bayern and six adrift of surprise leaders RB Leipzig.

Veteran Roman Weidenfeller will stand in for Burki, starting against Legia Warsaw in Tuesday's Champions League clash.