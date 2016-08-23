Dortmund know how to treat Gotze - Ballack

Former Germany international Michael Ballack believes Borussia Dortmund are better placed to handle Mario Gotze after the attacker's disappointing spell at Bayern Munich.

Gotze won two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal during four years at Dortmund, before departing for fierce rivals Bayern.

Despite lifting three more league titles and two Pokals during his stay at Allianz Arena, Gotze struggled for regular playing time under Pep Guardiola and his return to Dortmund was confirmed earlier in the transfer window.

And Ballack, who spent four years at Bayern between 2002 and 2006, winning three successive Bundesligas, feels Dortmund are more likely to make the most of Gotze's considerable talent.

"I can't judge that move, just like most of us can't. He grew up in Dortmund and he is for sure one of the most gifted players we have at the moment," Ballack told Omnisport.

"There a few players like him who know what to do in every situation, just like he does. If he is able to perform on his highest level there are few others who are able to always make the right move like he does. But he has to feel good and he has to bring it.

"That he was not able to do so in the recent past, neither at Bayern nor the national team, is probably for many different reasons.

"Maybe it was trust, there were a lot of speculations, but I think Dortmund knows best how to treat him. Three years have passed, he has developed, his personality changed.

"But I think Dortmund knows how to handle the situation. If it is the best option for him to already return to Dortmund, I don't know. But he made the step and we have to accept that.

"It is a top club, and the he has to give us all the remaining answers on the pitch."