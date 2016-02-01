Dortmund refuse to rule out Aubameyang sale

Borussia Dortmund will consider big-money offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but are eager to keep the forward.

Aubameyang has starred in the Bundesliga this season with a league-leading 20 goals helping Thomas Tuchel's men sit second in the table.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the Gabon international in January, but would need a massive offer to secure the 26-year-old.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said that while offers will be thought about, he wants Aubameyang at the club for the foreseeable future.

"If an offer comes, then we need to discuss it. If it should go into the hundreds of millions, then we also need to talk to the player," he told Sky.

"But I'm not worrying about it because at the moment we want to keep him as long as possible, best beyond 2020."

Aubameyang's contract with Dortmund runs until mid-2020 after he re-signed last year.