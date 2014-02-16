Dortmund strike duo hail improving partnership

Aubameyang netted twice in Dortmund's 4-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, before Lewandowski found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

And the Bayern Munich-bound Pole believes the strike partnership is becoming one of the most formidable in the Bundesliga.

"Together we are unassailable," Lewandowski told Dortmund's official website. "It's great that Auba also shoots as many goals.

"This is good for the team and good for me ... but we also have a great defensive play.

"We must continue to play the same way against Frankfurt, then the goal (reclaiming second place) is certainly possible."

Aubameyang echoed his team-mate's comments, insisting the name of the scorer is not important - as long as the goals kept coming for Dortmund.

"It's a beautiful thing," the Gabon international said. "But in the end it does not matter who scores the goals.

"If a team has two strong scorers, then it is thus more difficult to calculate. And if you have a player like Robert, that's an extra motivation.

"Of course it is nice if I score goals. But first and foremost I would like to implement what the coach gives me along the way.

"We have been working in recent weeks very much on the tactics board - the coaching staff has talked a lot with me and explained a lot to me.

"I want to constantly improve myself while I'm - I think - in a good way."

Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga, 17 points adrift of leaders Bayern and just one behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen after three straight wins.