Dortmund v Monaco postponed following explosion near team bus

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League match with Monaco has been postponed following the explosion that damaged the German club's team bus prior to kick-off.

The game will be played on Wednesday at 1845CET local time, UEFA has confirmed.

The decision comes after the Dortmund team bus was damaged by an explosion as it left the team hotel approximately an hour before Tuesday's scheduled kick-off time.

Local police later confirmed that three explosions occurred in the vicinity of the coach and that the windows of the bus were damaged, with one person injured.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded," they said in a statement.

Conflicting reports emerged suggesting that Marc Bartra was taken to hospital with injuries, with Catalan daily Sport claiming that the defender was "shaken" but okay.

Dortmund had earlier stated that the players "were safe" and stressed that there was no cause for concern for any individuals at Signal Iduna Park.

he club posted a message on Twitter to thank Monaco fans who were heard chanting in support of Dortmund inside the stadium.

"Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of Monaco!" they said.