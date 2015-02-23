Dortmund will challenge again, insists Reus

Reus pledged his future to the club earlier this month - amid apparent interest from Bayern Munich - despite Dortmund's difficult season, which has seen them regularly slip into the bottom three.

However, with Jurgen Klopp's side on the up after three consecutive wins, Reus is confident the eight-time German champions can return to challenging Bayern for the title.

"That remains a major goal for me. I want to experience once more what happened in the city then," he told Kicker.

"I will give everything for that, and I have a strong feeling that it can happen one day."

On the subject of extending his contract during such a troubled campaign, Reus insisted he had been impressed by how the club had handled their slump.

"I made this decision because Borussia is best for me. Dortmund is my home town, my family lives here and I have my friends here," he added.

"And by the way, there's still life after football, Here, nobody is wandering around and making statements which point in the wrong direction.

"The calmness which has emanated inside and outside at Dortmund during the crisis shows the strength of the club."