Dos Santos key to Galaxy's bid for continental dominance

Giovani dos Santos will make his LA Galaxy debut on Thursday against Central in the CONCACAF Champions League, which president Chris Klein believes the club can win with the Mexican striker.

Galaxy coach Bruce Arena revealed on Tuesday that Dos Santos will play "in some capacity" against Trinidad and Tobago-based club Central in a competition that Klein is desperate to win as LA attempt to gain continental domination.

Dos Santos was confirmed as a Galaxy player on July 15, joining Steven Gerrard as a mid-season recruit for Arena, and Klein reckons the capture of those calibre of players confirms that LA are Champions League contenders.

"This signing for us is consistent with what we've said for a long time now," Klein said at a media conference on Tuesday.

"We want to be the best club, not only in our league, but in our region... we're going to continue to be aggressive at every step of the way, and with everything we do."

Galaxy are one of just two MLS clubs - alongside DC United - to have won CONCACAF's premier club competition, which they achieved in 2000.

Dos Santos made it clear he has moved to LA for the same reason Klein and Co. signed him - to be successful with a club that are five-time MLS champions.

"This is a big club with big players and I have come here to win and I'm very excited to be here in Los Angeles," the 26-year-old forward said.

Arena hailed Dos Santos as "another strong piece of the puzzle" for the defending MLS champions, with the former Villarreal man set to make his league bow at home to the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

"We will see him on the field on Thursday in some capacity and then his first MLS game will be Sunday against Seattle," the coach said.

Arena added: "Giovani is a player with a lot of talent. A player whom I believe has a great future and is not even close to achieving the quality that he can attain as a player."