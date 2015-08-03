Dos Santos ready to get going with Galaxy
Giovani dos Santos believes MLS is "getting stronger" as he gets set to be introduced as an LA Galaxy player.
LA Galaxy new boy Giovani dos Santos is looking forward to playing alongside "superstars" Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard in MLS.
The Mexico international, who has been signed as a Designated Player, was mobbed at the airport by Galaxy fans when he arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday.
"Well they are superstars. I think it is a pleasure to play with them," he said of new team-mates Keane and Gerrard.
"I know Keano [Robbie Keane] from Tottenham, he is a great player, he is a great striker. He has all the skills, he is a quality player with experience. To play with him is always a pleasure.
"With Steven, for me, it is a pleasure to play with Stevie, I think he's one of the best players in the history of football and I hope I can learn a lot of things from him and I can't wait to meet him."
Dos Santos took the decision to leave Villarreal to further his career in the United States, signing a long-term deal with the Galaxy.
"I want to be a very important part of the team, I want to win a lot of titles with LA Galaxy and work every day as a player, you always want to grow and get better and I think it is the right moment to come here and achieve those goals," he said of the move.
"I think the league is getting better - it's getting stronger, a lot of good players came here.
"Steven Gerrard, Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Robbie Keane, Sebastian Giovinco ... and as a player you always want to play with the best players and for me I think I made the right decision to come here to the MLS with a really important team, I think the best team in the MLS and I really want to win titles and I'm very happy with my decision."
