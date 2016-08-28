Dost completes Sporting move

Sporting CP have confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Bas Dost from Wolfsburg.

The striker switches to the Primeira Liga side after four years in the Bundesliga, signing a four-year deal with Sporting.

However, the 27-year-old did not join the club in time to take part in Sunday's match against Porto.

Dost had slipped down the pecking order at Wolfsburg following their signing of Germany international Mario Gomez, but sporting executive Klaus Allofs insists Julian Draxler will stay at the club.

Sporting CP on Saturday confirmed the sale of star midfielder Joao Mario, who became the most expensive Primeira Liga player ever, moving to Inter for £38.4 million.