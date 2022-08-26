Double blow for Chelsea as N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly miss out

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Kante will be out for at least a month more with hamstring trouble, while Koulibaly is suspended.

Thomas Tuchel expects to serve his one-match touchline ban during the game, so will watch from the Stamford Bridge stands.

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana will continue to miss out for Leicester.

The defender is training with the club’s under-23 squad having missed senior training last week and is not being considered for selection. The Blues have had three offers rejected, the last on Tuesday worth around £70million.

Midfielder James Maddison will be assessed after suffering a twinge in training while full-backs Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Broja.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Justin, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Amartey, Evans, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Barnes, Iheanacho, Perez.