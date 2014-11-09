Doubts remain over AFCON as Morocco stands firm

Last month, the Moroccan government called for the continental showpiece - scheduled for January 17 to February 8 - to be called off because of the deadly Ebola virus that has broken out in Africa.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) subsequently rejected that request after meeting to discuss the issue further.

The CAF also set Morocco a deadline of November 8 to clarify its final position, with the country's Ministry of Sport responding on Saturday by releasing a statement in which it reiterated its stance.

The statement urged a postponement of the tournament due to "health reasons dictated by the highest dangerousness" and suggested that it instead be played in 2016 and 2017, with back-to-back editions not uncommon after the 2012 and 2013 events.

Morocco's stance puts the tournament in serious doubt, with the CAF executive committee due to meet next week to discuss the matter.