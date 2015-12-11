Douglas Costa denies involvement in car accident

Douglas Costa has moved to rubbish reports that he was involved in a car crash on Wednesday.

Media reports in Germany claimed that the Bayern winger was in a car which collided with a tram in Munich.

The incident was throught to have occurred shortly before Bayern's Champions League meeting with Dinamo Zagreb, although Costa had not travelled to the Croatian capital because of a thigh injury.

Initial reports claimed the Brazilian had been in the car - which belongs to him - but Costa has since taken to Instagram to shed further light on the situation.

"I want to clarify the articles in the press about the accident with my car," he said.

"I was not in the car. My cousin Stefano was driving and just my sister was with him, and they are fine and suffered no injury. I was at home at the time.

"Any questions can be taken from the German Police who were present throughout what occurred. Thanks everyone for the messages and support. Sincerely Douglas Costa."