Doyle to join Rapids by month's end

Wolverhampton Wanderers' failure to reach the Championship play-offs means Republic of Ireland international Kevin Doyle will join Colorado Rapids as a designated player by the end of May.

Doyle was due to move to Colorado once his contract expired in July but the 31-year-old's switch to the United States will happen earlier than anticipated after agreeing an early release from Wolves, who finished outside the play-off places on goal difference.

"We always thought this might be a possibility if Wolves did not achieve their target of promotion," said Rapids technical director Paul Bravo on Wednesday.

"We know he is a proven goalscorer at a high level. We are confident he will not only help our younger players in their progression but also add to the group.

"We'd like to thank Wolves for their cooperation throughout this process and we wish them the best of luck next season. Meanwhile we look forward to welcoming Kevin to our club later this month."

The Rapids, who host San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, are bottom of the Western Conference with just one win from nine matches.