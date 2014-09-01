Doyle replaces Murray at Crystal Palace

The Republic of Ireland international, 30, spent the second half of last season away from parent club Wolverhampton, helping QPR back into the Premier League.

But such is the fickle nature of football, Doyle will now represent one of Rangers' London rivals Crystal Palace until the New Year.

His last match of the loan stint is a derby at QPR on December 28.

Doyle has more than 150 league appearances for both Reading and Wolves since 2005, but of late, his future has been less steady with his move to Palace the second consecutive short loan stint he has agreed to.

The 57-time Ireland international was seemingly a direct swap by Neil Warnock for Glenn Murray, who will spend four months on loan at Reading.