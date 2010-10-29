Doyle welcomes McCarthy praise

The Republic of Ireland forward, who was Wolves’ top scorer last season with nine goals in 33 Premier League games, told Absolute Radio: "It’s always nice if a manager praises any player.

"I’ve been lucky to have very good managers in my career; the manager I have now, Mick McCarthy, [Giovanni] Trapattoni, who is one of the best managers there’s ever been, and before that, Steve Coppell. I’ve been lucky since I’ve come to England."

Wolves have endured a difficult start to the season - currently lying 19th in the table - and have a tough run of fixtures ahead, facing a stern test against Manchester City on Saturday.

But Doyle remains positive despite the defeat to leaders Chelsea last week, saying: "When we’re playing the top teams no one expects us to get anything from them and if you do it’s a bonus.

"I enjoy the games. We should have got something from Chelsea, so Man City should be no different for us at home. City have got great players, so you want to test yourself against those players.

"It’s not going to be easy, but if we play very well we have a chance. We’re at home as well and we should get great support. Our fans are brilliant, so if we can just get them up and get them on their feet we can get a result."

By Bob Davis

