Draw an important result for Uruguay - Tabarez

Head coach Oscar Tabarez expressed his pride after Uruguay battled to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Colombia in World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay came from behind and took the lead thanks to Luis Suarez before they were eventually pegged back by hosts Colombia in the 84th minute on Tuesday.

Suarez's 47th international goal with 17 minutes remaining had Uruguay – on the back foot for most of the match – in the box seat after Abel Aguilar and Cristian Rodriguez traded first-half goals until Yerry Mina equalised late.

Talking about the result post-match, which moved Uruguay two points clear atop the CONMEBOL standings prior to Brazil's match against Venezuela later on Tuesday, Tabarez said: "For the circumstances and for the table it is [an] important [result].

"Beyond Uruguay and Colombia there is a break in the table and to keep a distance with those coming back is very important.

"We are satisfied. Conscious it was a very challenging match, we could have lost or gained ground. The more clear chances in the second half were from Uruguay. I think the draw is good and rewarding the work of the two teams."

Tabarez added: "There is no perfect game. We suffered a lot here. We got a draw with much effort, which makes me proud."