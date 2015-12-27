Draw specialists West Ham hard to break down - Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman knows his side face a tough task if they are to defeat West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

Fresh from a 4-0 win over Arsenal that ended a run of five Premier League games without a victory, the Saints travel to Upton Park to take on West Ham.

Slaven Bilic's men have drawn five consecutive Premier League matches and conceded only two goals in the process, with Koeman under no illusion as to the difficulty of the test despite their opponents' lack of recent victories.

"It is a good test because they are a strong team," Koeman told Southampton's Youtube channel.

"Maybe they are a little bit struggling in winning games at the moment but they have not lost in the last five – five draws – that tells everything because it is difficult to beat them.

"Maybe they are struggling in scoring goals, but we know it is a tough game and we have to play out of our level to get a good result.

"I think we get a good feeling about our defensive organisation. We know they are a little bit struggling with attacking players with injuries but we will see if there are some front players back for West Ham.

"I think if we keep our level defensively we have enough options to win the game."