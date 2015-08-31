Draxler pictured in Wolfsburg kit

Julian Draxler's Schalke exit is expected to be confirmed imminently after the midfielder was pictured in Wolfsburg training kit.

Draxler was linked with a move to Juventus, but Wolfsburg emerged as leading contenders to sign the Germany international over the weekend.

The expected arrival of the 21-year-old should soften the blow of losing Kevin De Bruyne and Ivan Perisic ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt on Sunday stressed that the Gelsenkirchen club would not be rushed into a decision over Draxler's future, but is appears to be only a matter of time before his departure is confirmed.

De Bruyne completed his move to Manchester City on Sunday, with Perisic making the switch to Inter as Wolfsburg also brought in winger Ismail Azzaoui from Tottenham on Monday.