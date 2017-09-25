Draxler predicts a 'spectacle' when PSG face Bayern

Julian Draxler is expecting Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to "deliver a spectacle" in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both sides won their Group B openers ahead of a meeting at Parc des Princes, with PSG particularly impressive in a 5-0 thrashing of Celtic.

Draxler was a substitute in that game, but he has lined up alongside the all-star forward line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the league - and he expects PSG to be at their attacking best against Bayern.

"We will deliver a great attacking spectacle with PSG," he said, as quoted by Bild. "I am proud that I can be part of it.

"This is the first time I have played against Bayern with a team where we are not necessarily outsiders."

Thiago Silva : "The fact that we tried to play with our style is the most important thing."September 24, 2017

Despite PSG's attacking options, Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich is not daunted by the prospect of facing Neymar.

He insisted: "I'm glad. Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world - you become a footballer for such duels."