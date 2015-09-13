Draxler wants patience after frustrating Wolfsburg debut

Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler conceded there is "room for improvement" after his debut ended in a 0-0 draw at newly promoted Ingolstadt.

Draxler and fellow deadline-day signing Dante both started against Ingolstadt on Saturday, as Dieter Hecking's men struggled to get going in their fourth match of the Bundesliga season.

The result saw Wolfsburg drop four points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund and reigning champions Bayern Munich, with Draxler claiming last term's runners-up need time to gel after the arrival of a number of new players.

"There is still room for improvement. I still need a little time," the former Schalke man said, according to Bild.

"Some of the guys I know only for two days. With a 0-0 in Ingolstadt we can generally not be satisfied.

"I too could have in one or two situations maybe attacked the goal more purposefully."

Draxler arrived at Wolfsburg after six senior seasons with Schalke, where he scored 18 goals in 119 Bundesliga matches, and was signed as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne following his move to Manchester City.