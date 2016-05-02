Drinkwater to face no further action from FA

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater will face no further action from the Football Association (FA) following his red card in his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Drinkwater was shown a second yellow in the 86th minute of the Premier League meeting at Old Trafford after sending Memphis Depay to ground on the edge of Leicester's penalty area.

The 26-year-old's angry response led to suggestions he could receive further sanctions from the FA, after his Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy was handed an additional one-game ban for improper conduct following his reaction to being dismissed against West Ham a fortnight prior.

However, the event was not reported as an "extraordinary incident" by referee Michael Oliver and Drinkwater will therefore only receive the regulation suspension of one match.

The England international will miss Saturday's encounter with Everton, which could see Leicester crowned champions, but will available for the trip to Chelsea on the final day of the season.