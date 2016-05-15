Drinkwater: Leicester can do it again!

Danny Drinkwater sees no reason why Leicester City cannot mount a strong defence of their Premier League title next season.

Returning from suspension for the final match of the season at Chelsea, Drinkwater was on the scoresheet as the champions signed off with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas had earlier given Chelsea a lead from the penalty spot and Drinkwater felt his side's resilience in battling back epitomised their charge to an unlikely title triumph.

"Today summed us up. We always want to come back and win the game," he said. "Everything has come good at the same time and it is showing. We have a massive team spirit.

"We won the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri, it's an emotional and great day for him.

"I don't see why we can't do it again next season."