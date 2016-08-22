Drinkwater poised to sign new Leicester contract

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is hopeful of signing a new deal to stay with the Premier League champions, insisting he does not want to be anywhere else.

Drinkwater was an integral part of Leicester's title-winning campaign in 2015-16, making 35 appearances in midfield.

He is poised to become the latest player to extend his deal at the King Power Stadium, following renewals for manager Claudio Ranieri, captain Wes Morgan and star striker Jamie Vardy among others.

"I want something done. When it's right it's right and I'll sign," Drinkwater said.

"I love the club and don't want to go anywhere else."

Leicester have had a poor start to their title defence, going down 2-1 to Hull City in their Premier League opener before playing out a scoreless draw against Arsenal.

While the side did lose N'Golo Kante to Chelsea, Drinkwater was glad to see the club keep hold of Riyad Mahrez, who was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

"N'Golo is a big loss but we've brought in Nampalys Mendy and Kingy [Andy King] has come in today and stepped in at the last minute. We'll work it out ourselves," he said.

"It's great for us that Riyad is staying, he's a big player. Him, Vards and all of the boys putting pen to paper is good for the team."