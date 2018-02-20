Drogba 'couldn't be more proud' as son signs for Guingamp
Isaac Drogba has followed in the footsteps of father Didier by signing for Guingamp, where the Chelsea great spent the 2002-03 season.
Chelsea great Didier Drogba has welcomed the news that son Isaac has signed for Guingamp.
The 17-year-old, who has been playing in Chelsea's academy, was announced as the Ligue 1 club's new signing on Monday.
Drogba is delighted to see his son follow in his footsteps, with the former Ivory Coast striker having spent the 2002-03 season at the club.
"Couldn't be more proud of you," he wrote on Instragram, alongside a picture of Isaac at his presentation.
Guingamp are 10th in Ligue 1 after 26 matches.
