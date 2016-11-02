Drogba happy to be Impact sub

Didier Drogba insists he is ready to feature as a substitute for Montreal Impact during the MLS playoffs.

The former Chelsea striker was absent from the matchday squad as Montreal clinched their postseason spot with a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC.

After the match, head coach Mauro Biello said Drogba asked not to be included in his 18 after being told he would not start - an act that resulted in him being fined an undisclosed amount by the league.

The 38-year-old missed Montreal's concluding regular season game and their initial playoff triumphs over D.C. United and New York Red Bulls but insists he is ready to play any role at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, where his side will protect a 1-0 advantage.

"I've done that in my career [come off the bench], even at Chelsea, you know, in Champions League games," he told the league's official website.

"I started in my career as a sub so I don't know why it should be difficult for me to be on the bench. I think I've showed it, even against San Jose, so I don't think it's difficult for people to understand I can be on the bench and without making it a big drama.

"Anyway, I'm not the type of guy to justify what I'm doing or not."

Drogba's recent absence has been put down to a back complaint by Montreal and he remains on the mend.

"It's a bit better, but not the best, not what I want. But we're working on it," he added.

"We've been working for days to get back to fitness and [on Tuesday], for the first time, I managed to make two sessions, one this morning and one this afternoon, so, I'm a bit satisfied."