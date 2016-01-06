Drogba plays down retirement talk

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba dismissed reports he is set to retire and return to Stamford Bridge as a coach.

Drogba, who spent 2015 at MLS club Montreal Impact, was reportedly ready to call it quits and work under interim manager Guus Hiddink at Chelsea.

But the 37-year-old said he was still in talks with the Impact about a potential return to Montreal.

"Lovely to receive these messages but I have not yet announced my retirement & am still in discussion with @impactmontreal about my future," Drogba tweeted.

Drogba was at Stamford Bridge with Hiddink and owner Roman Abramovich during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Sunderland in December.

The Dutchman confirmed last month he was interested in having Drogba involved at Chelsea, while the Impact are keen for him to return.

Drogba scored 12 goals in 14 games for the Impact last year, having spent nine successful seasons at Chelsea.