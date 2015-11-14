Drogba talks down Chelsea return during MLS off-season

Didier Drogba has dismissed suggestions that spending time in London during the Major League Soccer off-season will pave the way for another playing return to Chelsea.

The 37-year-old striker ended a second spell with the Stamford Bridge club last season before moving to Montreal Impact in MLS.

Drogba is open to the idea of training with Chelsea to maintain his fitness – subject to approval from Montreal – but he does not envisage becoming the latest player to sign a short-term deal in European football while MLS is on hiatus.

"Playing? I'm not too hot on that idea," Drogba told French news agency AFP. "I need to rest and make sure that I'm ready for the new season.

"To train? Why not? But it's something I would need to discuss with [Montreal], because I belong to them.

"I signed a one-and-a-half year contract, I always like to respect what I have signed."

The former Ivory Coast star scored an impressive 12 goals in 14 appearances for Montreal before an extra-time defeat to Columbus Crew ended their play-off campaign.

Drogba added: "It was a difficult season for me physically, I didn't get enough time to prepare.

"I was very happy to play in this league, to play in new stadiums, discover new cities."