Drogba: Terry scandal turning point for Chelsea

"I think it was a key moment of our season because we were losing points on the field and Terry was not performing as well as usual," The Ivory Coast striker told France Football magazine.

"But we showed solidarity between us just as we've always done each time the club is in the middle of a storm."

Despite crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16, Drogba said it would still be a successful season for the Premier League club if they completed the double.

"It still can be a good season because only six teams have completed this double in England until now. If we achieve that, we'll make history," Drogba, who was voted Chelsea's player of the year by the fans on Thursday, said.

Chelsea will be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Wigan at home in their final league match on Sunday. They play Portsmouth in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 15.

After being neck-and-neck with Manchester United's Wayne Rooney in the league's top scoring table, with both netting 26 goals, Drogba now wants to pip the England striker's tally on Sunday.

"I think it's been by far my best season here... ending the season ahead of Rooney in the scoring charts would be the icing on the cake," Drogba added.

