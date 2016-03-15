Drogba to travel for Impact match against FC Dallas

Boasting the best record in MLS through two games, the Montreal Impact will add star striker Didier Drogba to the fold when they travel to face FC Dallas on Saturday.

Impact coach Mauro Biello confirmed Tuesday that Drogba will link up with his teammates Thursday in Texas after sitting out the first two matches of 2016 because the games were played on artificial turf.

Drogba, who turned 38 last week, has been training with the USL's Sacramento Republic. He is expected to skip the Impact's trip to face the Seattle Sounders on April 2 and home game against the Columbus Crew on April 9 at Olympic Stadium because those matches also will be played on artificial surfaces.

"Training sessions are going well," Biello told reporters. "Every day, we get videos that show what he’s done. I spoke to him today, and he's doing fine and is excited to join the team. He's looking forward to be back with us."

The former Chelsea striker scored 12 goals in 14 matches last season after joining the Impact in August, leading Montreal to the Eastern Conference semifinals. There was speculation during the offseason that Drogba would leave Montreal to join Chelsea's coaching staff before the veteran decided to return for a second campaign in MLS.

The Impact opened 2016 with a 3-2 win at the Vancouver Whitecaps before notching a 3-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

"Didier is an important player for us," Biello said. "We don't have to change much if he plays. Everyone knows what he can do. We're waiting for him to be 100 percent ready to rejoin the team, and then he'll be available. I'll then make a decision on how he'll help us."