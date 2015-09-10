Dummett suffers injury relapse

Newcastle United's defensive depth will be challenged with Paul Dummett suffering an injury setback, while Mike Williamson is unlikely to be available for Monday's trip to West Ham.

Dummett, who had only just returned from almost three months out with a hamstring injury, has hurt the same muscle in training, while Williamson has an inflamed elbow.

Last season, Dummett missed 12 matches with a knee injury.

Newcastle assistant coach Paul Simpson confirmed the injuries in a video on the club's website.

As a result, Newcastle manager Steve McClaren could have just five genuine defensive options available - albeit his most senior ones - to play West Ham.